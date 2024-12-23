Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 233,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 484,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

