Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 114,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 119,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hempalta Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10.

Hempalta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.