Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 351,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 214,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

