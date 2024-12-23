Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 351,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 214,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.