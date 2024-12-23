Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,211,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 726% from the average session volume of 146,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$13.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

