Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Chairman Sells $12,723,900.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 830,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $12,723,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 551,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,930.21. This represents a 60.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rathnagirish Mathrubootham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 835,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $13,426,800.00.
Freshworks Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $24.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on FRSH
Institutional Trading of Freshworks
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 420,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freshworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.