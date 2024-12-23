Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 233,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 484,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.