OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading 12.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Approximately 1,152,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 444,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.09. The stock has a market cap of £23.24 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.

About OPG Power Ventures

(Get Free Report)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.