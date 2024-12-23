Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 704.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.38.

BLD opened at $310.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.10. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $305.79 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

