Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 461,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,667,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

