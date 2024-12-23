Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $43,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $16.93 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

