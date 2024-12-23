Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 640.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 47.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

