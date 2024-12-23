Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 351,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 214,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

