Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 149.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

