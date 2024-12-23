Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,921 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Uranium Energy worth $56,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

UEC stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

