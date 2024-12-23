Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,629,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 344,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Insider Transactions at Bayhorse Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

