MML Investors Services LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VTWV stock opened at $145.51 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

