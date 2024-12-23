Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $132.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $121.52 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

