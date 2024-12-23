Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 14.81% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

Shares of FLLA stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

