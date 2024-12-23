Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 183,389 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.