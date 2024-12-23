Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $136.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

