Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

URBN stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

