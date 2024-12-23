Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder Sells $969,637.17 in Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $969,637.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,111,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,886,802.14. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S Corp Gable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

ARIS opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 80,490 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

