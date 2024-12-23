Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 1,807 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,374,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

