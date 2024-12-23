Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $501,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1,150.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $57.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

