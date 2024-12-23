350 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $123.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.