257 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $2,592,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 261.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $182.53 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.36 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

