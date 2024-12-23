Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF opened at $23.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

