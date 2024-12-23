Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 3,955 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 607,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 84,556 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,468,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,736,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,185,000 after acquiring an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

