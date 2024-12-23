Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

