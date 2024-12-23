Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 48.7% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 109,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

