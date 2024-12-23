Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 481 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.5% in the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $111,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $106.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

