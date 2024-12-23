Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 232,902 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,038.1% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,807,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VDC opened at $213.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $186.25 and a 12-month high of $224.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

