Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $19,728,135.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,262,342 shares in the company, valued at $202,427,379. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Altice USA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 834,030 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 468,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 387,655 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41,868 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

