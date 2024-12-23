Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

