Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,715,000 after acquiring an additional 987,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,106,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,974,000 after purchasing an additional 344,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

