Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in PTC by 767.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 662,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 586,443 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PTC by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 310,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $187.58 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.87. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,600. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.54.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

