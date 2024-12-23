Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $969,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $46.78 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

