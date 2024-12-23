Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FMC by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 88.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FMC by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $50.15 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.