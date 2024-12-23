Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 653,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 654.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

