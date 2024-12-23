TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $3,771,270.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %
TDG opened at $1,276.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $972.08 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,305.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,310.69.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,465.47.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.