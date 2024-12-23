TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $3,771,270.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00.

TDG opened at $1,276.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $972.08 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,305.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,310.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $618,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 184.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,465.47.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

