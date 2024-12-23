Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 351,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 214,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

