US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 3,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,951,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.