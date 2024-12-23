Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 12,363 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.