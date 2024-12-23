Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,459 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $55,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Bread Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 70.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 164.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 43.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,252.46. The trade was a 18.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

