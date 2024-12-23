ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $53,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,005,000 after purchasing an additional 223,669 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.79, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

