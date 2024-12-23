Geode Capital Management LLC Has $52.92 Million Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Laureate Education worth $52,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Swedbank AB increased its position in Laureate Education by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after buying an additional 1,741,800 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,412,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 556,573 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $6,757,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 172,405 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,251.88. This trade represents a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Laureate Education stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.