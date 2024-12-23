M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,503 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,142,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,023,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $171.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

