Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $35,583,199.52. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

