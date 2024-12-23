Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,333 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $54,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $9,791,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 66,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

UFP Technologies stock opened at $252.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.64.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. The trade was a 28.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.